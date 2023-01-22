The showrunner of The Last of Us Craig Mazin responded to criticism from fans about theabsence of sporesa key element of the original video game, specifying that may appear in the future.

For those who have had the opportunity to see the first episode of the HBO series, they will know that the origin of the infection has changed compared to the video game developed by Naughty Dog. If in the original work the cause of infection by Cordyceps is caused right from the sporesin the series it would seem to be spread by contaminated flour and then transmitted by tendrils that emerge from the infected person’s mouth.

This has led some fans to criticize this choice, as they find the fact more interesting than the infection can be spread by air. While the spores are therefore not featured in the HBO series, showrunner Craig Mazin told al The Washington Post which may appear in the future of the series. Here are his words about it:

We didn’t delete them as we thought they wouldn’t work, as you may see the spores in the future. It’s not so much that they can’t exist in this world, but we just wondered how we could handle it a little differently.

During the interview, Mazin also said that it is not “out of the questionthat the spores appear on the show in some form, but that for sure it won’t happen in the first season.