HBO’s YouTube channel released the trailer preview ofEpisode 9 Of The Last of Us, which will conclude the first season, titled “Look for the Light”. You can view the video in the player below, pending the broadcast of the episode, scheduled for the night of March 13 in Italy.

After the events related to the character of David last episode, the journey of Joel and Ellie has almost come to an end and the two are ready to “finish what they started.” The trailer, unlike the past times, is decidedly shorter and reveals fewer details, probably in order not to spoil any surprises. Just a few days ago, actress Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie, spoke about a brutal season finale that will divide fans.

The HBO series of The Last of Us in Italy is available exclusively for Sky and Now. If you haven’t done it yet, you can watch the first full episode in Italian for free and read our spoiler-free review.

Looking ahead to the future of the series, director Craig Mazin said The Last of Us Part 2 has enough content to make more than one season.