The first season of the beloved TV series ended with the ninth episode The Last of Us: Numerous iconic scenes from the original game were brought back to light during the last episode.

In fact, during the episode, the very famous was recreated giraffe scene among the ruins of Salt Lake City: the presence of the animal manages to instill hope in the hearts of the protagonists, especially little Ellie.

An iconic scene deeply felt by fans who were surely just waiting for HBO to recreate it in the TV series too, but not everyone knows that this scene hides a detail that will amaze most.

The giraffe that we will see moving on the screen is not a product of CGI or anything like that: it is a flesh-and-blood animal!

We learn about Nabo, the Alberta Zoo’s giraffe who has now become a star, in the documentary “The Making of The Last of Us“.

The documentary, which takes a behind-the-scenes look at the acclaimed series, shows how the giraffe, who resides in the zoo near where the filming was done, was surrounded by blue screen panels to recreate the scene.

Pedro Pascalinterpreter of Joel, said he was extremely satisfied with the little use made of special effects during the course of the show, reporting that scenes like that of the giraffe helped him to connect with the world of The Last of Us.