The period between January and February is, in the USA, a moment of the year on the verge of the sacred, this is because it is precisely in this period that the very popular Super Bowl. The influence of this event on the American public is such that even non-football projects have to adapt.

Also there The Last of Us TV series was forced to make choices in this sense: despite the incredible success of the series, HBO knows that the American public represents a large portion of the audience that attends the premiere of the episodes, which are currently published in Italian night between Sunday and Monday.

Just to avoid overlapping between the series and the event most followed by the Americans, the official profile of the series is expressed through a tweetsthus declaring the extraordinary release date of the fifth episode of the series.

Through a short trailer of the upcoming episode, lasting about 30 seconds, the decision to anticipate the broadcast to Friday 10 February (the night between Friday and Italian Saturday) always at 3 am.

Looking forward to posting this new episode of the series, we invite you to read our review of The Last of Us HBO.