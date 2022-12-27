There HBO series Of The Last of Us will present less violence compared to the original video game and its remake, according to the words of Neil Druckmann, vice-president of Naughty Dog.

A few weeks after the first season aired, waiting for the January 16, 2023 in Italy on Sky and NOW, Druckmann explained that the TV series will have less violence due to the different language used compared to the videogame medium.

“In gaming we need a certain amount of action, or violence, to use in the gameplay mechanics, in order to connect the player to Joel in the flow of the action and see the world through his eyes,” Druckmann said in an interview with SFX.

“However, in the case of a passive medium like television this is not possible. One of the things I enjoyed hearing from Craig Mazin (co-creator) and HBO in the early stages was ‘Let’s cut out all violence except that strictly necessary”. In a TV series or a film this is a fundamental aspect, because in this way the violence that the public will see will have an even greater impact than in the video game”.

According to Druckmann, therefore, violence is intrinsic to the gameplay itself (think, for example, of Joel’s violent finishers or those he suffers in the event of a game over from the infected) and helps players identify themselves with a virtual avatar. In a TV series clearly the rhythms of the narration are different and this should not revolve around gameplay mechanics and numerous fights. In this sense, therefore, a high use of violence could even be harmful.

According to a report from The New Yorker, Druckmann is working at Naughty Dog on a new PS5 game that will be structurally much more like a TV series than any of the studio’s previous work.