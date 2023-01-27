Sky’s YouTube channel has released the first episode of the HBO series of the series The Last of Us in full version and fully dubbed in Italian, so you can watch it for free without having to subscribe to any service.

You can view the episode via the player within this news or on the Sky YouTube channel to this addressmaybe after grabbing some popcorn and muting smartphone notifications.

Let’s read the synopsis of the first episode of The Last of Us:

“Twenty years after the destruction of modern civilization, Joel, a cunning survivor, is tasked with breaking 14-year-old Ellie out of a tightly guarded quarantine zone. A seemingly easy task that soon turns into a brutal and harrowing journey, in which the two will have to cross the United States together and depend on each other for survival.”

Barring pleasant surprises, only the first episode of The Last of Us will be made available for free in this way. The others, on the other hand, are and will be available exclusively in Italy for Sky and NOW subscribers. If you want to know more, we suggest you read our spoiler-free review of The Last of Us HBO series.