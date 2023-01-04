Apparently HBO extension has spared no expense to do justice to his adaptation of The Last of Us. According to what reported by The New Yorker the budget of the series even exceeds that of the first five seasons of Game of Thrones.

Precise figures are not indicated, but the portal speaks of a pharaonic investment from “over one hundred million dollars”, thus confirming the 8-figure budget estimate for each individual episode that surfaced in the summer of 2021.

Such high figures show HBO’s high expectations for the first season of The Last of Us, based on one of the most successful Sony Playstation IPs ever, which we learned just today that has totaled over 37 million copies sold worldwide world since the first game launched on PS3 in June 2013.

In this regard, we inform you that a new artwork of the “Factions” multiplayer of The Last of Us has been unveiled, while the co-president of Naughty Dog has hinted that sooner or later there will be a Part 3 given that there are “other stories to tell”.