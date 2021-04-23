The roster of team members that will bring The Last of Us to the streaming and television screens continues to grow. Now, two new directors are added whose trajectory is reflected in his most recent films.

Jasmila zbanic is the director of Quo Vadis, Aida?, a Bosnian film that tells the story of a translator of the UN that, after the attack by the Serbian Army on the city of Srebrenica where he lives with his family, is involved in an important role in the negotiations between both sides to resolve the war.

The recent work of Zbanic It is as a film nominated for the Oscars 2021 in the category of best international film, and within the reception of critics, it is one of the favorites for that category.

On the other hand, it is Ali abbasi, who directed Border (Gräns), Swedish film that won the Un Certain Regard prize at the Cannes Film Festival 2018. The film tells the story of a peculiar customs agent named Tina, whose nose helps her solve the most difficult cases and who is challenged with the arrival of a man physically similar to her who calls himself Vore.

The 2018 film received good reviews and was rated as a rare, but beautiful fantasy story. This, consequently, gives a certain category to Abbasi of being a director with a good imagination capable of bringing a seemingly normal, but curious story to the screen.

Official Quo Vadis posters, Aida? and Border

In this way, both directors would join the team where they appear Neil Druckman as executive producer and Craig Mazin with Johan Renck (creators of the Chernobyl series) as scriptwriters of the series.

Among all that has been released so far, it was known that Kantemir Balagov would be the director of the pilot episode, so now the HBO project has three confirmed directors.

Also, a week ago it was announced that Gabriel Luna would give life to the character of Tommy in the hbo series and that he would join the cast next to the stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay.