After the airing of the highly anticipated first episode of the TV series of The Last of UsHBO has posted on its YouTube channel a trailer which prepares viewers for next episodes and a behind-the-scenes video on the making of the first episode. You will be able to view both in the players within this news.

The first episode of The Last of Us is available from today in Italy exclusively on Sky Atlantic and NOW in English and from tonight with Italian subtitles, while the version with complete dubbing in our language will arrive next week. In the meantime, we refer you to our spoiler-free review of the HBO series, which we posted on our pages a few days ago.

The trailer below offers a few previews of the upcoming episodes of the series and includes some previously unseen sequences, which will probably be familiar to those who have played The Last of Us.

The second movie instead is a behind the scenes in which Pedro Pascal (Joel), Bella Ramesey (Ellie) and executive producers Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann (co-president of Naughty Dog) and others, reveal some background on the filming of the first episode and the series in general.

Recall that The Last of Us TV series was born thanks to the collaboration between HBO and PlayStation Productions, a studio formed by Sony to adapt its successful IPs into works for the big and small screen. There are currently over 10 film and TV series projects, including the Gran Turismo film and the God of War Amazon Prime series.