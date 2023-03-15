Just a few days after the last episode of the first season aired The Last of Us of HBO, Warner Bros. has announced the home video editions in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD of Season 1, with pre-orders starting today, Wednesday 15 March, at major e-commerce sites.

The box set includes all nine episodes that make up the first season and nearly three hours of unreleased content. The cover immortalizes Joel and Ellie, the two protagonists played respectively by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. A 4K Ultra HD Steelbook version will also be available, with an eerie Clicker on the cover. The prices of the various editions will be as follows:

4K Ultra HD Steelbook – $59.99

4K Ultra HD – €49.99

Blu-ray – €39.99

DVDs – €29.99

As mentioned above, The Last of Us home video editions include 3 hours of exclusive bonus contentincluding three featurettes:

The Last of Us: Stranger Than Fiction – The series cast and filmmakers talk to experts in survival, microbiology and parasitology for a chilling insight into the reality of the parasitic fungus and the subsequent apocalypse presented in The Last of Us.

– The series cast and filmmakers talk to experts in survival, microbiology and parasitology for a chilling insight into the reality of the parasitic fungus and the subsequent apocalypse presented in The Last of Us. Controllers Down: Adapting The Last of Us – Follow the journey of The Last of Us from console to screen, as the cast and filmmakers walk us in the process of expanding the world by breathing new life into the game’s beloved characters.

– Follow the journey of The Last of Us from console to screen, as the cast and filmmakers walk us in the process of expanding the world by breathing new life into the game’s beloved characters. From Levels to Live Action – See how the TV series incorporated and expanded on fan-favorite gameplay moments.

Meanwhile, HBO has already confirmed Season 2 of The Last of Us, in which Bella Ramsey will play Ellie again, which however will not be enough to cover all the events of the video game Part 2.