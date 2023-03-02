The first season of the TV show HBO extension on The Last of Us is rapidly coming to an end. Only two episodes left, but the great success of the work meant that a second season was confirmed immediately. The fear of every fan is to have to wait a long time before its release, but Pedro Pascal in an interview he gave new hope to the followers of the series.

The Chilean actor spoke to Colliders in an interview regarding the third season of The Mandalorianbut it was impossible for the interviewers not to ask him about The Last of Us. When asked about a possible start date for filming, Pascal gave an answer that suggests that the works could start as early as this year.

As already mentioned, there are only two episodes left until the end of the first season of The Last of Usthe next of which will see the appearance of a totally new character, who has never even appeared in the video game, played by Troy Baker, known for his various voice acting roles. The actor played and voiced a Joel in both titles Naughty Dog. Indeed, if as originally planned, the video game adaptation had been an animated series, Baker he would fill the role again.