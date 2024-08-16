The second season of the series based on The Last of Us continues with its production facing a possible premiere in 2025Since it will follow the events of the sequel, it will introduce the character of Abby who is still quite controversial today. In fact, this is why they assigned additional security to their actress.

In an interview, actress Isabela Merced, who plays Dina, spoke about the second season of The Last of Us. Here she revealed that HBO assigned extra security to Abby actress Kaitlyn Dever to protect her from any unhinged fans. ‘There are many strange people‘ said Merced, who added that she cannot believe so much hatred towards a fictional character.

Giving the actress more protection is not an exaggeration. It was surely a response to what happened with actress Laura Bailey who voiced Abby in the video game. At the time she received a lot of hate and even death threats that affected her greatly.

To get away from the toxicity that could come with Abby, Isabela Merced said that Kaitlyn Dever did a great job portraying her. She said she was surprised by her level of acting and even indicated that she deserves an Emmy for her work in the second season of The Last of Us. It’s already caught our attention.

Why did Abby earn hatred from The Last of Us fans?

Here we enter spoiler territory for those who have not played. The Last of Us Part II. In its first hours we see how Abby ends Joel’s life, which makes Ellie go after her in search of revenge. We then learn his story to justify his hatred towards the protagonist of the first game.

Furthermore, she is the character we control for almost half of the game. Although Naughty Dog intended this to create empathy for her, it caused the anger of many players. Unfortunately, they expressed their emotions in a bad way by threatening both the developers and the actress who brought her to life in the game. We hope they don’t do the same when the second season of the series comes out.

