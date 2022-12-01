The new adaptation of The Last of Us performing HBO is at the door, however, it is already clear that it will not be rigorously faithful to the video game, however, this should not discourage fans. A few slight changes could create a great story in a different way.

HBO has already released official images that invite us to learn more about its proposal for The Last of Us. Features Marlon and Florence as guest characters, they will be played by Graham Greene and Elaine Miles, a married couple surviving on their own in the desert of post-apocalyptic Wyoming.

But that’s not all, it was also announced that Melanie Lynskey will play Kathleen, an addition to the cast of The Last of Us. She will be a loud-voiced revolutionary leading a movement in Kansas City.

It is clear that this is unexpected, however, it seems that the story will be nourished with quite interesting characters and narrative knots. Let’s see it with a critical and open look.

HBO Max released images that present the most important characters in the series, we show them below, the duo of protagonists:

Now the characters we can’t wait to see:

The girls who will give great battles:

The excellent duo:

The history

After the United States is devastated by a pandemic, Joel, our protagonist, is one of the few people who manages to survive. However, the staticity of history will change when they realize that Ellie, a little girl, is immune to the disease.

In this way, Joel will begin a dangerous journey to take her to a suitable place where she can possibly help save humanity.

When will The Last of Us be released?

It will be released on January 16, 2023 on the HBO Max platform, although in the United States it will be released on January 15.

How many episodes will it have?

10 episodes were announced.

