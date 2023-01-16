If you had doubts about the live-action of The Last of Us because the trade press probably sold out, keep them. There is barely an episode and it was an hour and a half of a product that could well follow something very good or, failing that, due to the creative liberties authorized by Neil DruckmanIt could end very badly.

Now, we go by parts. The first episode of The Last of Us is good, there is no doubt about that. It saves some explanations of the video game and in others it almost becomes a decal. That is very good, especially since you can tell that the key pieces are not abandoned.

How is Pedro Pascal doing? It goes very well. He is used to working in action/adventure series and he seems to like this drama very well.. It’s not a carbon copy of Joel on a visual level, but he personifies it very well. Bella Ramsay doesn’t do it badly, but it’s not enough to drive us crazy to say that it’s Ellie just to say some profanity.

You have to understand that the important thing for the first episode of the series based on the Naughty Dog game is to establish the world. Half the audience that watched this opening has no idea what the game is all about.

If we had to put a rating at the beginning of The Last of Us on HBO Max, let’s start by giving it a decent 8, because there are technical sections that hit it and, unfortunately, it has nothing to do with production.

HBO Max falls, the HD channel is seen what’s next bad

All the specialized media saw a good part of The Last of Us series in HD with their respective watermark in order to provide a review for all the fans. The ratings were approving about the product, but it is necessary to remember that to enjoy this production, it is necessary for the service to work.

On the television side, at least in Izzi’s high-definition service in Mexico, we had a deplorable signal:unfortunate, sad There is no way to save the lousy quality of the transmission, the compression of the video. It’s horrible that this had to happen.

Now, HBO Max hasn’t “gone perfect” either. It is reported that HBO Max did not work at the right time and that caused several reports of down service. Yeah, we feel like we went back to the HBO GO days with Game of Thrones. That’s how big this series is that everyone wants to see.

The Last of Us started well, but nothing more

Well, let’s get down to business about first impressions of what it was like. The Last of Us now in its premiere in HBO Max. This first episode was tense, explanatory, concrete. He was going for the obvious, presenting the world and its protagonists. If you see it from the eyes of the gamer public, well, you will more or less realize what the narrative cuts will be like.

The non-gaming audience found the narrative a bit rushed, but one that was easily explained. Now we understand what he meant Neil Druckman with the theme of narrative adjustments. There are things in the series that could be seen very well in the video game.

Secondly, the performances are going well, the weight falls on Pedro Pascal, technically we don’t see Bella Ramsay in action. He, also known for his role in The Mandalorian, fully complies with giving life to a Joel who lives an eternal “Vietnam” due to the fateful fate of his daughter when the outbreak turned the world upside down.

We still need to give a better judgment of the series. The product has a proven quality and the chances of failure are manageable. Let’s hope it continues like this and that they deliver those memorable moments that the video game achieved just over 9 years ago.

