The January 15th has officially seen the light of the new TV series inspired by The Last of Us and, looking at the sales data, it seems that in just four days the benefits on the franchise have already been widely shown. Sales data of Amazonaccessible to anyone interested, in fact leave no doubts, since the release of the premiere of the new series of HBO extension exclusive sales Playstation in all its forms have increased exponentially.

It now seems certain that interest in the work is at its all-time high right now and that in the short term, with the release of new episodes of the series, it can only increase. Surely it is impossible not to notice how well the transposition of The Last of Us has been launched on the market, it has been talked about assiduously for weeks now and, among reviews of a different nature, it must have certainly aroused the curiosity of all those who had not yet had contacts with the original work.

The largest increase in sales was from The Last of Us part II for Playstation 4 but the remake of part 1 for Playstation 5 it follows directly with an increase in purchases that is not indifferent to him either. Straddling the success of the current period these days all owners of the Playstation Plus Premium will be able to play a two-hour trial of the remake of TLoU. If you are among the few who have not yet touched the famous work of Naughty Dog this certainly seems to be the right time to do it.