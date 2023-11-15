













The Last of Us: HBO is already close to finding the actress who will play Abby | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider claimed to have information about the casting process of The Last of Us. According to him, actress Kaitlyn Dever is close to landing the role of Abby. The deal has not yet been closed but it is already in the final phases.

Curiously, Kaitlyn Dever was one of the fans’ favorites to bring Ellie to life when the show was just being formed. He even auditioned, but they determined he was too old for the role. It seems that now he will take the role of his rival.

Source: Teen Vogue

It should be noted that this is not confirmed information at the moment, although it may have some truth. After all, The Last of Us will begin filming its second season in January 2024, so they are surely already closing everything to begin. Does this actress seem like a good choice to you?

What do we know about the second season of The Last of Us?

Through a site that monitors Hollywood productions, it was revealed that the second season will begin filming in January 2024. This could give us an idea of ​​when it could arrive and it seems that it will not be until early 2026 when we see again The Last of Us.

Source: Naughty Dog

Although its producers said it will be quite faithful to the first season, the second will not cover the entire second game. In fact, they assured that their plan is to give the show four seasons before its end. So we will have this adaptation for a while.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about series and other topics.

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)