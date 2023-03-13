The presence of Laura Bailey in the final episode of the tv series of The Last of Us had been announced for some time and the theories on who would play the voice of Abbey this time were many. Fans of the video game certainly hoped she would once again play her character but that was not the case. That of Laura Bailey is in fact only a brief cameo in which she, in the role of a nurse, will take care of the two protagonists. Despite her short screen time, the actress’s performance greatly satisfied audiences who were more than thrilled to see a character of her caliber in the series. HBO extension.

The voice actress is very popular in her environment, the same interpretation of Abby Anderson in The Last of Us part 2 has earned Laura Bailey several awards among which the Best Performer in a Leading Role deliver them to BAFTA Awards and the Best Performance won ai The Game Awards; the actress also shines for working at BloodRayne, Gears 5, World of Warcraft And Person 4. This is not the first time that a video game voice actor has appeared in another role in The Last of Us TV series (here is our article about it) so the possibility that it could happen again cannot be ruled out.