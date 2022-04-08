Filming is currently continuing on The Last of Usthe TV series starring Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey in those of Ellie.

Recently the director of the series Kantemir Balagov he had to delete some of his Instagram posts after being openly opposed to the war in Ukraine following the Russian invasion. Through an image of the Bucha massacre, Balagov said: “What is happening in Ukraine is a nightmare. It cannot be forgiven, it cannot be done until we Russians, instead of facing the evil and starting to reflect on what is happening, will continue to look for MAs, to discuss the “damn Russian culture“And to ask ourselves if collective responsibility is good or bad”.

Balagov says he feels guilty about what is happening in Ukraine, but that he is proud of all those Russians who oppose the war by risking jail or who are against it but are too afraid to say it openly.



The director then concludes his post talking about the Caucasian War which took place on May 21, 1864: “As a result of the war, Russia made its colony there, killing hundreds of thousands of civilians. Do you really see no parallel between the genocide of the Adyghe people and what is happening now in Ukraine?“.