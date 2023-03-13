The public and critical success of the TV series Of The Last of Us is this good news for the entire video game industry? As stated by Neil Druckmann, one of the authors of the game together with Bruce Straley, as well as one of the authors of the TV series, would it be the work that broke the so-called curse of video game adaptations? The one that has earned us sumptuous works such as the first Super Mario film (brrr), Double Dragon (brrrr), Wing Commander (brrrrr), Assassin’s Creed, Hitman and countless other sins against humanity that have followed one another on the great and on the small screen since the industry was born until today?

It’s actually definitely good news, because it will motivate sony and HBO, as well as some competitors, to take the same path, avoiding easy shortcuts. So it’s a good reference for future productions, which could be encouraged to do better to reach the same levels, but it would be unfair to attribute potential merits to it that it simply cannot boast of having. In recent years, in fact, there have been several good and very good, if not excellent, adaptations. The Last of Us is just the umpteenth case, so to speak, which demonstrates how good movies and good TV series based on video games can be made. It is not a question of whether or not the source material is cinematic, but of the ability shown by the artists, in this case the team that had already given us the excellent mini-series Chernobyl, to re-read it in a cinematic key and to propose an interesting look at something however already known.

By now of video game adaptations there are several worthy of them, starting from the Netflix series Castlevania, passing through Detective Pikachu, in their own way for the two Sonic films, then for the masterpieces Arcane and Cyberpunk Edgerunners. But also Dota: Dragon’s Blood, to name a successful, albeit less famous adaptation, or Halo, also less mentioned, not perfect, but still decent. Soon Super Mario Bros. could also be added to the group. The film, in the hope that it heals the historical wound caused by the first attempt to bring the Italian plumber to the cinema, and the film that tells the story of Tetris. Furthermore, we should not forget the existence of excellent documentaries, such as The Fate of Atari or The Commodore Wars, which although they are not real adaptations, are still part of those works derived from the video game industry that give a certain prestige to the sector.

Sure, then they keep going out bad works, such as the recent Resident Evil film, the recent Resident Evil series or the older and fortunately unknown It Came from the Desert. But that’s part of the game, so to speak. In short, The Last of Us will hardly be able to break a curse that hasn’t existed for years, but nevertheless it is a goal that everyone else will have to look to anyway.

Let’s talk about it is a daily opinion column that offers a starting point for discussion around the news of the day, a small editorial written by a member of the editorial staff but which is not necessarily representative of the editorial line of Multiplayer.it.