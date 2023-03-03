HBO’s post-apocalyptic series The Last of Us set a new record in terms of viewers. According to Nielsen data shared with Deadline, the series has reached beyond that one billion minutes on HBO Max.

More precisely, The Last of Us has caught up 1.2 billion minutes of streaming this week. Note that the Nielsen data only counts HBO Max streams in the US, not numbers from HBO’s TV channel or other sources. Worldwide, the number is much higher. Nielsen data also states that The Last of Us is having a similar trend to AMC’s The Walking Dead and its audience is mainly made up of young people and men.

To make a comparison, know that the most streamed content during the same period was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with 2.3 billion minutes. Netflix’s You People movie ranked second with 1.5 billion minutes. The TV series New Amsterdam (1.3 billion) took third place, while The Last of Us took fourth place with 1.2 billion minutes.

The Last of Us series is certainly a success and it also seems that filming for the second one could start soon, says Pedro Pascal.