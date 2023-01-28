Craig Mazin and Neil Druckman confirmed that the spores spread by the fungus in the series could appear just like in the “The Last of Us” game.

HBO Max confirmed that “The last of us” it will have a second season just in the third week of its streaming and television premiere. The adaptation created by Neil Druckman and Craig Mazin had already made it clear that the spores that spreads the Cordyceps fungus in the video game were not going to take place in the series. However, in a recent interview, the showrunners confessed that they could still make a surprise appearance on the show. Why were they removed and how could they be brought back?

Why were the spores from “The last of us” removed?

“Part of the problem with spores is that you run into them quite a bit in the game, although not as much as people think. If there were so many spores and they were airborne, the infection would go even faster.“, Mazin confessed to CulturaOcio.

Spores and masks in the “The last of us” video game. Photo: PlayStation See also "The last of us" surpassed "Breaking bad" and "GOT": the best debut of a series

For the creators, who seek realism in the series, this would mean that almost no one could escape the infection. Aesthetically, the protagonists would also have to wear masks all the time, which would prevent seeing their faces at all.

That is why, in order to add to the terrifying real side that is reminiscent of issues like COVID-19 (the opening scenes of episodes 1 and 2 address that aspect), Neil Druckman and Craig Mazin agreed not to address them in the series.

How would the spores appear in “The last of us”?

Although much has been said about the omission of spores in “The last of us”, the truth is that the creators could still have a space to put this detail on the screen that fans of the video game appreciate so much.

“I don’t necessarily think we’ve eliminated the spores of the universe from our show. We just haven’t gotten there yet.”Mazin confessed. “It’s possible they’ll come back,” he added, hinting that perhaps the second season could address this issue in one episode.

The series of “The last of us” does not make use of the masks that the characters wear in the game. Photo: HBO Max See also "The last of us", premiere on HBO Max: what time to see the series, according to my country?

Likewise, Druckman contributed that an important factor to show them was the viewing of the HBO Max series. “If enough people see it from day 1, maybe we can show the spores”recalled the also creator of the video game.