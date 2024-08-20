The second season of the series The Last of Us is perhaps one of the most anticipated shows on television. Although it does not yet have an exact release date, it is expected to premiere in 2025. Right now it seems that everything is in order, as they announced the official end of their filming.

The news came from editor Timothy Good, who will be in charge of putting together the episodes. Through his social networks he shared that the second season of The Last of Us has already finished filming. They will now begin the extensive post-production process.

This means that between now and its premiere next year, HBO will be in charge of editing the filmed material and adding the necessary special effects. If this process is the same as last season, Maybe in about six months we will have the first episode. It may be released early next year, considering the last one finished filming in June 2022 and was released in January 2023.

Source: HBO.

As we mentioned, the second season of The Last of Us It does not yet have a set release date. However, a recent HBO ad for its 2025 premieres included some scenes from this season. Are you already looking forward to the next part of Joel and Ellie’s journey?

What can we expect from the second season of The Last of Us?

The second season of The Last of Us will adapt the events of the video game sequel. However, as part two is much longer than the previous one, Its producers believe that it could be extended to a third or even a fourth season.

The production of the second season was affected by the Hollywood writers and actors strike. Faced with this, one of its creators, Craig Mazin, promised that they would quickly make this sequel when everything was resolved. It seems that at least the filming was successful, we’ll see how much time they take in post-production. When do you think it will be released?

