The Last of Us is one of the hottest topics of the moment thanks to its arrival on the small screen which is also allowing non-gamers to discover the story of Ellie and Joel. The two live in a world dominated by a fungal infection that corrupts humans, turning them into a kind of zombie. Mushrooms are therefore the real protagonists and to celebrate the series Google put them in the center of the screen, literally, with a easter eggswhose effects you can see in the image above.

How does it work? If you search for The Last of Us (TV series) on Google, both via mobile and desktop, a red button with a mushroom symbol will appear at the bottom. If you press it, mushrooms grow from the edges of the screen. Multiple presses increase the amount of “infection” on screen.

The image also adapts to the size and aspect ratio of the screen being used, so if you’re on a smaller device or if you zoom out in your browser window you’ll see less and less of what’s in the background, behind The Last of Us’ mushrooms. If you want to try it tooall you have to do is go to this address.

There is also a button to delete the easter egg and one to share the Google search page. Speaking of tidbits related to the series, we also found out that the writers of The Last of Us had envisioned a story about Tess’s past, but it ended up not making it into the series.