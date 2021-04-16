The new actor in the series has been confirmed to adapt the acclaimed video game from Naughty dog, The Last of Us, This time, it will be Gabriel Luna who plays Tommy, the younger brother of the protagonist Joel. In this way, the series continues to take shape and creates expectations for fans of the saga.

Some may remember him for his most recent film role in Terminator Dark Fate, where he played the antagonist robot REV-9. However, others might recognize him from the interpretations he has had throughout his peculiar career.

Who is Gabriel Luna?

Gabriel was born in Austin Texas, but his parents are of Mexican descent. His mother had him at 15 years old and took charge of raising him after his father passed away at 20, just three months before his birth.

Luna debuted in the world of cinema with the film Fall to Grace (2005), which had its premiere at the festival South by Southwest. Since then, the actor has escalated into acting and has gone through various roles that are worth paying attention to.

Although they have been relatively small, the participations it has had are interesting and could have gone unnoticed by many. The actor, for example, has had roles in Prison Break, NCIS: Los Angeles Y True detective, series that have been well received and received (some more than others).

Roles of Gabriel Luna

Others might recognize him for giving life to Robbie Reyes, who was Ghost rider in the series of Marvel Agents of Shield, where his participation culminated after nine episodes broadcast on television.

He has also passed through the world of video games, when, in 2007, he lent his voice for the survival horror shooter BlackSite: Area 51.

Now after Terminator, Luna would get one of the most important roles in her entire career, since Tommy is a character who, like Joel and ellie, enjoys great affection from fans.

The development of the series begins to take shape

In February of this year, the cast of the series’ protagonists was confirmed: Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. They are both remembered for their excellent roles on the popular HBO series Game of Thrones.

Now, with the addition of Gabriel Luna, the series would already have three of the most important and remembered characters in the world of The Last of Us.

At the moment the following in the series is known:

Johan Renck and Craig Mazin, creators of the Chernobyl series, will be in charge of the adaptation with Neil Druckman.

The series will not be the same as the video game, but it will respect its essence.

Druckman, current Naughty Dog co-chair and original creator of the game, will also serve as executive producer.

Gustavo Santolalla, who was in charge of the remembered musicalization of the entire saga of the game, will return to do the same job.

Kantemir Balagov would be the director of the pilot of the series.

Filming will officially begin on July 5, 2021.

The Future of The Last of Us on HBO

The world famous game of Naughty dog saw the light for the first time almost a decade ago in 2013, when Sony’s top video game console was the Play Station 3. From then on, the company released a DLC based on the first game (Left Behind) that He moved the fans and managed to connect them even more with the characters.

In 2020, after many years of waiting, its controversial sequel arrived The Last of Us Part II, which divided fans between those who loved and hated the new installment due to the treatment and development they had given the characters. Not to mention the controversial Abby, who earned the hatred of a good part of the community.

HBO The Last of Us

Thus, the series arrives with expectation and, in a way, as a new opportunity to amend what the sequel to the game did not fully achieve.

The truth is that the future of the saga is now in the hands of HBO, who until now has been characterized by having a very high quality standard in each series it produces.