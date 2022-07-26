A developer of Naughty Dog stated that “there is no comparison“between the gameplay of the remake of The Last of Us: Part I on PS5 compared to the original for PS3. The Senior Environment Texture Artist Jonathon Benainous stated that “having played both, there is no comparison between PS3 and PS5“in response to a fan asking if the remake gameplay will be similar to that of The Last of Us: Part II.

Benainous points out that the criticisms of the lack of gameplay evolution come from fans who don’t have “actually put his hand to the controller“, suggesting that the new PS5 version is very different when you compare it to the 2013 title. He also explains that adding the ability to lie down on The Last of Us: Part I would essentially disrupt the flow of combat, given that the environments were not built around such mechanics.

In a separate tweet, the artist claims that the leaked gameplay did not mirror the final version of the remake visually.

People complain about gameplay by watching a video but nobody actually had their hand on the controller. Having played both, there is no comparison between PS3 & PS5.

And the prone, would have simply broken the gameplay and the combat space as it wasn’t built this way originally. – Jonathan BENAINOUS (@JonathanBenaino) July 23, 2022



Please enable targeting cookies to view this content.

Change cookie settings



The post is yet another in a series of tweets from current and former ND employees who worked on the remake, with animator Robert Morrison – who now works at Sony Bend – objecting to claims that The Last of Us: Part I is a “theft of money“. In response, he stated:”it is actually the most meticulously constructed and executed project I have ever seen or been a part of in my entire career. It has the highest level of care and attention to detail possible“.

Source: Pushsquare.