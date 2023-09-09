













The Last of Us: Florence Pugh or Shannon Berry could be Abby in the second season









That’s what a well-known insider, @MyTimeToShineH, revealed on Twitter. This person is known for revealing information ahead of time in the middle of the show and on more than one occasion he has been right.

Which commented this person was ‘heard from another source that Florence Pugh got an offer to play Abby before the walkouts’.

What he alludes to is that what is related to The Las of Us It was before the writers’ strike, and incidentally the actors’ strike that came after.

@MyTimeToShineH also highlighted ‘Another source still claims it’s Shannon Berry. You have to be one of them!’. At least that’s what this user thinks.

The point is that right now the choice of Florence Pugh or Shanon Berry to play Abby in the second season of The Last of Us Is detained.

Most of the actors, if not all of those who appear in the series, are affiliated with the SAG-AFTRA union.

The same could happen with Pugh and Berry. So nothing can be done while the strike persists. At the moment there is no solution to the conflict.

Less than a month before, the co-creator of the television series The Las of UsCraig Mazin, suggested that ‘maybe’ they had found the person for the role of Abyy.

But due to the general strike the negotiations came to an abrupt end. Mazin told The Hollywood Reporter that the role of this character was the first they wanted to land.

Until now they had a good record of making big announcements about the cast. For Craig Mazin it is something they will continue with but everything is stopped by the strike.

