The Last of Us Firefly Edition is available for pre-order at the exorbitant price of £99.99. This edition includes a steam key of the first part of the adventure of Joel and Ellie and the prequel Left Behindplus a case steelbook limited edition (without physical disc), to comics The Last of Us: American Dreams (a reissue with a modified cover) and a number of items unlocked early in the game.

For enthusiasts who want to spend a smaller amount, it is possible to book on Steam and Epic Games Store, The Last of Us Digital Deluxe Editionat the price of £59.99. This offers all the contents of the Firefly Editionwithout the steelbook limited edition and the comic (which is present on Amazon at a more reasonable price).

The price of Firefly Edition For pc is identical to that for Playstation 5. The console version sony is not currently available, and the company said it would limit purchases to one piece per order, given the high demand that the product is having. The Last of Us will come up pc a little later than expected, the March 28thfor the choice of Naughty Dog to launch the port of the title at the best possible time.