“The last of us” launched its ninth and last chapter on March 12, through HBO Max. The expectations were high and many wondered if there would be changes regarding the video game, but the result did not leave anyone indifferent in the same way.

As if the speculations weren’t enough, Bella Ramsey spoke to Vogue to warn that the denouement was not created to satisfy all fans. “It’s going to divide people a lot,” were her words and she was not wrong.

What happened at the end of “The last of us”?

Chapter 9 of “The last of us” began with Ellie’s mother in the process of giving birth while trying to save herself from an infected person. In the end, she ended up infected and entrusted her baby to her friend Marlene of hers. Years later, we are shown how she is being escorted to the Fireflies so they can use her immune blood to help the world.

The protagonists arrived at a ruined and abandoned building. There they finally meet the organization. When it is revealed to Joel that the girl will not be able to survive the operation because her brain is compromised, he decides to rescue her from her. Of course, the battle left several dead (including Marlene).

In the last few minutes, Joel lies to Ellie by telling her that she was no longer needed for the operation because more people were immune. Although the small doubt forces him to swear that she tells the truth, he stands firm, knowing that she took away the option to decide for her.

Explained end of “The last of us 1×09”

Joel and Ellie star in “The last t of us.” Photo: HBO

It is known that “The last of us” will have a second season, so Joel’s lies are expected to have an impact once they come to light. It could not only lead to mistrust and disappointment, but also the end of your relationship.

It only remains to wait for more details about when the sequel will arrive to find out the final direction that the story will take.