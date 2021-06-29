According to what emerged in the last few hours from a story on Instagram, it would seem that the works on the HBO TV series dedicated to the famous videogame franchise of Naughty Dog, The Last of Us, are continuing at full speed.

According to information leaked from the social profile of Kantemir Balagov (Russian director and screenwriter, who recently worked on “The autumn girl“, Film nominated for the 2019 Oscars for Best International Film) it would be very close to the start of filming, as some key players have already been spotted in Calgary, Canada, including Pedro Pascal himself (who will play Joel Miller on the show).

Balagov is expected to direct the pilot episode of The Last of Us series, which we imagine will contain (in his opening lines) mainly the character played by the well-known American naturalized Chilean actor. We remind you that Ellie will be played by Beautiful Ramsey, which in “Game of Thrones” he played Lyanna Mormont, very young Lady of Isola dell’Orso.

Although very few details are known about the show at the moment, production of the HBO Max TV series will take nearly a year to complete. Filming, pandemic permitting, should begin next 5 July 2021 and end on 8 June 2022.

Waiting to find out more details on the highly anticipated TV series of the streaming service of US video on demand managed by WarnerMedia Direct, we point out that in recent months Neil Druckmann, on the occasion of SXSW 2021, confirmed that adaptation on the small screen of The Last of Us yes it will follow the events of the first game, but it will differ from the latter for several elements.

The first season will mainly focus on faithfully reproducing the “philosophical bases of history“, Which according to the co-president of Naughty Dog was the most important thing to achieve. Furthermore, the HBO Max series will not pay special attention to the outfit or the elements that characterized the characters within the game.