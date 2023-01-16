The highly anticipated TV series based on the video game “The Last of Us” is finally available in Italy and in the world. It seems that the public considers such anticipation enthusiastically rewarded.

During the Italian night between 15 and 16 January it therefore came out officially one of the most anticipated TV series of this 2023. Thousands of viewers have given their opinions on Rotten Tomatoes And Redditwith positive reviews almost unanimously (there is talk of a 96% of positive ratings from the audience on Rotten Tomatoes).

In particular they were praised the performance of the two protagonists: Pedro Pascal (Joel) and Bella Ramsay (Ellie) convinced despite the shower of doubts unleashed by the public due to the lack of physical resemblance to the video game characters.

The co-president of Naughty Dog Neil Druckmann, who actively participated in the project together with the creators of the TV series “Chernobyl”, wanted thank the audience with a tweets where he is portrayed in photos together with the two protagonists.

It seems though that did not go according to plan, overnight. Due to the very large attendance that affected the HBO servers during the night, the latter had numerous problems which did not allow several users to preview the series.

You can find the review of the first season by The Last of Us on our site.