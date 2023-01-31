The Last of Us (HBO Max) is a post-apocalyptic series, but the fact that civilization could be refounded under the genetic inheritance of Pedro Pascal and Anna Torv seems to me more like a utopia than anything else. Unfortunately —the spoiling of the first three episodes begins—, that possibility disappeared with the death of her character at the end of chapter two.

We have not begun to process that loss when The Last of Us Our hearts have broken again. to the rhythm of Long, long time Linda Ronstadt – “And time washes clean love’s wounds unseen / That’s what someone told me but I don’t know what it means” –, they fall in love with Bill (Nick Offerman), a paranoid about security who has fortified their house, and Frank (Murray Bartlett), a guy who falls for one of his traps. In one hour we witness a complete love story between two men over fifty (something not so common in a mass-oriented series). Their love story spans several years and starts from a fundamental premise: falling in love is opening the door to fear. Bill, a full-fledged gentleman, tells Frank, who was never scared before he met him. When you really want fear, it is your jailer, to quote the classics. Jabois wrote once that having a child is like always having something on the fire. Falling in love is knowing that something can be you.

Bill and Frank have a full life filled with bad days, like any full life, and lucky enough to end it on their own terms. His story also serves to dramatically reinforce the loss of the character of Pedro Pascal, a clever narrative pirouette. Lose who you want. Now we are really starting to talk about the end of the world.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISIÓN on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP