For several years there have been rumors of the multiplayer sector of The Last of Us Part II but certain news or even an idea of ​​presentation still seem very far away. For sure it is not a project that is going very well but it could all be due to a drastic change of strategy that took place in Sony and which would have led the development team to review the plans for Factions.

Not long ago in fact, the CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment Jim Ryan, had opened the doors to live services, concentrating various resources on this type of project. There would be ten games in the pipeline, which also includes the one of Haven Studios by Jade Raymond, just acquired.

Given this change in strategy, The Last of Us Factions would also have changed, at least according to Jeff Grubb. In his usual podcast, in fact, he declared how this multiplayer has now become something else, a much larger project that has become a live service. Therefore, the title will not be released as planned and may have become one of the famous “ten” to be released by 2026.

