Naughty Dog announced a board game of The Last of Us. The game developer is partnering with the board game company Themeborne for its realization. The game will be called The Last of Us: Escape the Dark.

Players will work together to overcome the challenges of the board game, similar to Themeborne’s other Escape the Dark games. The game includes black and white illustrated cards, dice and player pawns.

The game, which supports 1 to 5 players, will allow players to take on the role of Ellie, Joel, Tess, Billy, Tommy or Marlene while “they weave their story of survival and companionship“, according to Themeborne.

“The game requires players to choose which path to take as they progress to familiar video game locations, including the suburbs, the sewers, and the university. Survival will depend on using a tactical combination of cards and custom dice to overcome iconic threats, such as the Hunters and the Infected“.

Each survivor will have to complete their own “personal growth” journey. “A simple and satisfying crafting and weapon upgrade system can be used to give players an edge in whatever strategy they choose to employ, from stealth to actual combat.“, Themeborne said.

Themeborne is funding the board game on Kickstarter and the campaign will go live on November 8th. Naughty Dog has confirmed that there will also be a collector’s edition, but details have not been disclosed.

Themeborne described his The Last of Us: Escape the Dark as “a board game with a dark twist on the critically acclaimed video game series“.

As for The Last of Us titles, the remake of the first chapter was launched in September, while a standalone multiplayer game is also in development. Additionally, Naughty Dog has stated that it could develop The Last of Us: Part III.

Source: Gamespot.