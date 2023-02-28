Even in the middle of 2023, there are people who consider that video games are simply hobbies with nothing to contribute. However, in recent weeks thousands of viewers have been paying attention to The Last of Us. A series that has been highly applauded for its fidelity to the video game that inspired it.

Throughout its episodes we have seen that it is quite faithful to the original material, with minor deviations. Perhaps the seventh episode is the one that has been more of a carbon copy of its video game counterpart and still achieved a great emotional impact on viewers. Is it time to see video games as another deep medium?

The Last of Us: Left Behind had already made the same story 9 years ago

The most recent episode of The Last of Us adapted almost verbatim the Left Behind DLC. This came a few months after Naughty Dog’s successful title and allowed us to learn about Ellie’s past before arriving with Joel. Including the fateful moment of her Cordyceps infection.

If you watched the episode and haven’t played the video game, you should know that almost everything happens exactly the same. There are small changes in terms of locations and there is less interaction between Ellie and Riley. In addition to that a search for a first aid kit is omitted. However, the micro love story between the two is reflected in its entirety and with a great emotional charge in its conclusion.

A look at social networks after the episode revealed the reaction of the public. Almost all the responses made reference to it being one of the best episodes. There were also people lamenting that the beautiful evening ended so tragically.

The broken hearts of the fans of The Last of Us and his good acceptance of the episode were evident. Not to mention that specialized critics also received it with a very good score. It should be noted that ‘the applause’ was evenly divided between the performances and its compelling story.

We don’t know who played the game and who didn’t, but this answer may set a precedent. Maybe people can see video games for the depth they can go. Because, again, this episode is a carbon copy of what was seen in the video game nine years ago.

Within video games there are stories that do not ask for anything from those of Hollywood

For years the adaptations of videogames to Hollywood cinema have been diminished by the same regret. Production houses often take just the name to create an almost totally different story or one that focuses on the wrong things. This derived from the belief that video games and their stories are not attractive to all audiences. Just take a look at the many adaptations of Resident Evil and the first Mario movie.

However, The Last of Us has shown that the history of a video game can be universal. Throughout these weeks we have seen audiences fall in love with certain characters and cry over their outcomes. Henry, Sam, and Riley surely won’t be forgotten by viewers anytime soon. Probably many of them did not even know that their tragic stories come from a video game.

The Last of Us is a great example that video games have great stories to tell. Fortunately, it is not the only series that has changed this point of view regarding adaptations. C.astlevania, Arcane and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners they have also done their part to show that video games can be much more than just a hobby. The main difference is that TLOU is even more faithful, while the others expanded points that the video games only touched a little.

The Last of Us could be a gateway to a promising future

We expect this trend to continue into the future, as the possibilities would be enormous. There are people who, due to different factors, cannot enter the world of video games, but this should not mean that they are left without enjoying their great stories. A good adaptation could open your horizons to a new world. After all, within these interactive media there are many plots that have touched the hearts of millions.

Just imagining an adaptation of Arthur Morgan’s tragedy, James Sunderland’s torment in Silent Hill or the decline of a utopia in BioShock in the style of The Last of Us makes us fill with emotion. Especially since it has already been proven that a good adaptation can be wonderful to attract the masses.

We would also have another kindness with this. Perhaps seeing these adaptations well done will attract more people to the world of video games.. Yes, they can be used to pass the time, but they can also give you life lessons, narratives, and emotions that could stay with you for a lifetime.

