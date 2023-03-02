Left Behindthe seventh episode of the TV series by The Last of Usis undergoing a bombardment of negative reviews on Metacritic as considered “woke”. Never mind that it’s taken from the game’s DLC and Ellie’s sexual preferences have been known ever since.

The judgment of the public still remains positive, given that it reached 6.4, but it is difficult to miss the reasons for the many negative reviews, which almost all hit the same key, such as that of Mcgreen_21, who tells us without shyness: “The entire series is full pointless gay romance and avoid all the interesting things in the world. Like zombies and the government and the Ravens.”

Faxthtax review uses much more tones violent: “It was initially promising, but they should have dropped all the woke garbage. This is a story of an apocalypse and there should be zero garbage with the LGBTQ agenda and woke justice in it. Tommy’s wife is also black in the TV series . What the hell is this stuff? Druckmann must have cut his balls off and destroyed the beautiful story of The Last of Us 1. Anita Sarkeesian wrote you another letter? I dare not even buy TLOU remake for PS5. I am sure that they put gay fisting scenes with a pride parade on it. Fuck this shit. Naughty Dog has lost its edge.”

The gay relationships of the TV series and the woke culture, with an annexed LGBTQ+ agenda, are constantly mentioned by negative reviews, so as to make it clear without a shadow of a doubt the far-right matrix that produced them. We have reported only two examples of our own, but as you will have understood there would be many other feasible ones, all of the same, low level.