As per tradition, after the airing of the last installment of the series The Last of UsHBO piques the curiosity of fans by releasing a preview trailer of theEpisode 8entitled “When We Are in Need” which will be broadcast on the night of March 6, 2023 based on our time zone.

The movie shows sequences that, as in other cases, will certainly be familiar to those who have played the original The Last of Us. We see Ellie left alone, taking care of Joel, seriously injured after the events of Episode 6, and all the while surviving a harsh winter. In all of this it appears David who offers Ellie her help and an invitation to join her group of survivors.

A few hours ago, however, Episode 7 of the HBO series The Last of Us was aired, entitled “Left Behind”, which relives the events of the DLC of the same name, prior to the meeting between Ellie and Joel. Furthermore, it seems that a scene discarded from the video game is also included, as we reported previously.

The HBO series of The Last of Us in Italy is available exclusively for Sky and Now. If you haven’t done it yet, you can watch the first full episode in Italian for free and read our spoiler-free review.