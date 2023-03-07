L’episode 7 of the television series of The Last of Us at the moment it is not dubbed in Italian because of one strike organized by ANAD, the National Association of Actresses and Dubbing Actors, due to the precarious working conditions to which this sector is subject.

The information is reported in the description of the seventh installment of The Last of Us on the platforms Sky and NOW TV: “Italian version not available at the moment due to voice actors strike”, reads the box: the hope is that the state of agitation will be interrupted with the acceptance of the requests of the association, and that the episode will be dubbed like the others.

ANAD representatives complain outdated contractual conditions” and a regulatory framework that is highly inadequate for the times, which does not protect professionals in this sector, among the Italian excellences, also with respect to the risks represented by the introduction of technologies such as artificial intelligence.

This last argument seems particularly thorny for voice actors, who apparently are forced to sign contracts in which they transfer the rights to the use of their voice by companies that work with theartificial intelligence and which could therefore reproduce the dialogues.