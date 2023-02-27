Despite being specifically based on the Left Behind DLC, as the title itself says, theEpisode 7 of The Last of Us TV series presents different variations from the video gameas demonstrated by the behind-the-scenes video published in the past few hours.

The episode of the HBO series that aired over the weekend was written by Neil Druckmann himself and largely focuses on the events that see the protagonists Ellie and Riley in the FEDRA training camp. Obviously the following contains spoilers on the TV series, so you know what to do in case.

The first noticeable difference concerns the frame in which the flashback on Ellie’s past is inserted: in the game, the protagonist leaves Joel, wounded, inside a disused department store in Colorado, which is part of the memory of the last time he visited such a place. In the TV series, the setting is different, being a generic abandoned building, although the situation is similar. However, the events in the game are obviously more action-oriented, with Ellie having to fight different enemies, compared to the more “quiet” situation in the TV series.

What triggers the memory of Ellie, instead of the concurrent setting, in the TV series is the link to the last time she lost someone. The flashback created by HBO contains unedited episodes, such as the fight against Bethany and the rebuke received by Ellie, with her officer who says he sees her as a potential leader for the future.

Even the encounter with the corpse, on the way to the department store, is an unpublished scene desired precisely by Neil Druckmann, while the events that follow within the setting, with the various stages of the “wonders” sought by Ellie, take place in a slightly different order. However, the war with water guns is missing, while in general Riley seems more tied to the missions entrusted to her by FEDRA than to the characteristic spirit she has in the video game.

For the rest, the trailer for Episode 8 of The Last of Us has also been released in these hours, which provides a preview of the new upcoming events.