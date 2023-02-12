HBO released a video diary dedicated toepisode 5 Of The Last of Uswhich reveals the background of the TV series making sure that the authors and performers tell them, in this case Neil Druckmann, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Lamar Johnson and Keivonn Woodard.

Broadcasting in advance, the fifth episode of the TV series of The Last of Us sees the entry into the cast of characters from Henry And Samtwo brothers who have escaped death so far who meet Joel and Ellie along the way, sharing some moments with them.

However, as you should know, if you have played The Last of Us or if you have seen this episode of the television adaptation produced by HBO, things are not going well for the group that has just formed, which on the contrary travels quickly towards a really dramatic ending. Watch out for spoilers in the video.

Compared to the game, little Sam’s character is deaf-mutejust like his young interpreter, and this narrative choice has helped to add further depth to the characterization of the two brothers.

As we have already seen, this is not an isolated case: Neil Druckmann and showrunner Craig Mazin have introduced some changes compared to the original work to make the most of the possibilities offered by the television format, and so far it has been a very effective approach.