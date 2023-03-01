The recent chapter of “The last of us“, series of HBO, showed the relationship between Ellie and Riley. However, the protagonist’s kiss with the young woman was prohibited by a platform.

The HBO series “The last of us” is a few days away from completing the broadcast of its first season. The story of Joel and Ellie, characters played by Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, has captivated fans around the world. OSN Plus, for example, is licensed to broadcast content from the streaming service in the Middle East and North Africa.

However, now a fact has drawn attention. In accordance with GameSpotthe platform decided to censor the kiss between Ellie and Riley (Storm Reid), which was seen in a recent episode of “The last of us”. It is worth mentioning that, previously, they have issued expressions of affection between Bill and Frank, which would make it seem that it only happened with the lesbian couple.

According to the cast and creators of the show and he videogame on which it is based, it is not planned to skip these types of plots with those figures. In fact, the protagonists of the second game, which will be adapted into a second season, are also a gay couple. In addition, another character is included transgender.

What was chapter 7 of “The last of us” about?

This episode, called “left behindd”, narrates the life of Ellie before her friendship with Joel. It is shown how she became aware of her immunity to the cordyceps fungus after being infected while on a date.

When are the last 2 episodes of “The last of us” released?

Episode 8 of the series arrives on Sunday, March 5, while episode 9 arrives on March 12. With these, the transmission of its first installment culminates.

The first season of “The last of us” is coming to an end soon. Photo: HBO

Where to SEE “The last of us” ONLINE?

“The last of us” is a series of HBO. Therefore, it can be seen legally on the streaming platform HBO Max. To enjoy a new chapter, you must have a paid subscription whose prices vary by plan.