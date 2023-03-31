The output of The Last of Us: Part II in pc It was highly anticipated by many fans of PC video games, however, the performance of the game has not been as expected. The version adapted by Iron Galaxy It has been the subject of numerous criticisms due to the optimization errors it presents, which has generated some disappointment among the players. Despite this, not all the news is negative.

Although The Last of Us in pc has had some optimization issues, there is positive news for PlayStationas the game is off to a good start in Steam with a good number of players. However, those who enjoy memes also have something to laugh about. To humor the initial problems of the game, there is a compilation of the funniest errors and failures of The Last of Us in pc.

Since the start of the game, noticeable bugs can be observed in The Last of Us in pc. Even the home screen can be affected: some users have reported that shaders take up to a minute and ten seconds to load in the bottom right corner of the screen. Also, in the prologue, Joel can be seen carrying his daughter Sarah in his arms as strange lights resembling Christmas lights appear around him.

Hmm… not a good first impression of the PC port of The Last of Us. At least there’s Christmas lights in this port pic.twitter.com/2rNRQhNZIO —Ben (@videotech_) March 29, 2023

Another frequent error is that the characters, including their faces, are affected by their appearance. Some players have found a strange Joel face as evidence of this issue:

Hair actually seems to be an issue in the game, as can be seen in the above image of Joel’s eyebrows. Also, there’s a shot where Joel’s daughter Sarah seems to be having trouble with her hair (or shower), and in another, Ellie riding in the back of the vehicle also has a similar problem.

Many bugs can be observed from the start of the game. In the scene where Tommy is driving the truck with his brother and niece, the adult models stray out of the vehicle’s confines, interrupting the immersion of the travel scene.

on the subreddit of The Last of Usseveral different bugs can be found, but one that has drawn attention is that characters appear drenched in cutscenes for no apparent reason, giving the impression that the game environment is apocalyptic, but temperature wise.

