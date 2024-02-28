Neil Druckmannfamous director of The Last of Us and Uncharted as well as head of Naughty Dog, recently reported that he doesn't think he has yet many more great games to create for the future, also because the work is becoming extremely stressful and the environment is complicated.

In an interview with rapper Logic, the head of Naughty Dog explained that he sees a possible transition towards a smaller scopewhich can allow him to continue to be creative but in a less stressful and less pressured environment, which also allows him to spend more time with his family.

“I think I don't see myself doing these things forever, at least at this scale of production,” Druckmann explained, speaking about his role at the top of one of the most important development teams in the world. “It's a lot stressful managing many people and various studios around the world,” he reported.