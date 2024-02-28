Neil Druckmannfamous director of The Last of Us and Uncharted as well as head of Naughty Dog, recently reported that he doesn't think he has yet many more great games to create for the future, also because the work is becoming extremely stressful and the environment is complicated.
In an interview with rapper Logic, the head of Naughty Dog explained that he sees a possible transition towards a smaller scopewhich can allow him to continue to be creative but in a less stressful and less pressured environment, which also allows him to spend more time with his family.
“I think I don't see myself doing these things forever, at least at this scale of production,” Druckmann explained, speaking about his role at the top of one of the most important development teams in the world. “It's a lot stressful managing many people and various studios around the world,” he reported.
Does Druckmann aspire to create smaller, more creative games?
In the interview, Druckmann explained that he wanted to spend more time with his family and children, while the complex work environment began to push him to review his position and above all the future developments of his business.
“I've gotten to that point in life where I start thinking what's the endgame here? When is it time to retire?”
He then explained that he feels more at ease thinking about the possibility of dedicating himself to smaller productionsmore creative but with less budget and pressure, also thinking that they still don't have many ideas for large games.
“You know, I started wondering how many more games I still have inside me, and they aren't that many”, explained Druckmann, revealing a certain general creative tiredness, after so many successes.
The director also reported that the situation began to change with the launch of Uncharted 2, which probably represented the author's first large-scale project, and from there the subsequent ones arrived up to The Last of Us: Part II.
