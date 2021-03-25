The last of us has penetrated deep into the history of video games thanks to its survival story starring Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). Now, HBO will adapt the fiction for the small screen and fans couldn’t be more excited about the result.

At the moment there is no release date, as the project is in the early stages. However, Craig Mazin, the showrunner of the program, explained to the ING portal that the production will take small creative liberties when adapting the video game.

“As for more superficial things, like whether a character should wear the same plaid shirt or the same red shirt, they may or may not appear. That is much less important to us than respecting the core of who these people are and the core of their journey, ”explains Mazin, making it clear that the essence will not be lost.

The series is produced by Craig Mazin, the creator of Chernobyl, and Neil Druckmann, the writer and creative director of the Naughty Dog video game. It is a duo that took the worry out of fans fearful of a failed adaptation.

“They are both visionaries in a league of their own. With them at the helm alongside the incomparable Carolyn Strauss, this series is sure to resonate with both die-hard fans of The Last of Us games and newcomers to this genre-defining saga, ”the executive vice president of the genre previously noted. programming, Francesca Orsi.

The last of us – official synopsis

The story centers on the relationship between Joel, a smuggler in this new world, and Ellie, a teenage girl who may be key to curing a deadly pandemic. Joel is a survivor who is hired to accompany the 14-year-old girl out of a quarantine zone.