A developer hired to work on the next multiplayer game The Last of Us has left Naughty Dog after less than a year. Following the news that the multiplayer mode of The Last of Us is supposedly “on pause” due to layoffs in Naughty Dogone of its main developers has left the project.

As pointed out Naughty Dog Info in Twitter, Anders Howardwho worked as Lead Monetization Designer at the studio PlayStationyou have updated your profile LinkedIn adding that his time in Naughty Dog ended in September 2023, just 11 months after starting at the company.

To be fair, this is almost a full year after it started in Naughty Dog in November 2022, so Howard he may have simply finished his work in the studio and moved on. However, with what we have heard about the development difficulties that the multiplayer of The Last of Usit seems unlikely that any work on the game, much less work as momentous as monetization, will have been completed in less than a year.

Before working on Naughty Dog, Howard He was in Ubisoft and epicwhere he worked on the Battle Pass system of Fortnite. This developer’s previous work history makes a lot of sense, as it was suspected that the multiplayer game of The Last of Us it could be free last year.

Other reports have revealed that the game supposedly has a very live service-oriented approach, although given that the game was delayed earlier this year, there is a chance that some of this information may have changed during development.

Although it is not a confirmation of anything specific, when checking the Twitter account of Howard It can be seen that the developer is on “fun-unemployment” as of September 27, which coincides with the dates mentioned in LinkedIn.

Via: Games Radar

Editor’s note: I really hope that they better cancel that multiplayer, for which I don’t see any point. With what he has given us in the past Naughty Dogit is clear that these modes are not their strong suit, not to mention that the campaigns and stories they deliver are masterful and more than enough.