The remastered version of The Last of Us It is one of the most anticipated PC releases. According to the plan, it should be available on March 3, 2023. However, this adaptation suffered a last-minute delay.

That was revealed by Naughty Dog through a statement. The good thing is that players won’t have to wait long as it will be out on March 28 this year. It’s only a delay of a few weeks.

In its message the study says ‘We at the studio have been completely blown away by the outpouring of love and support for The Last of Us these past few weeks’.

We recommend: The Last of Us: Third episode received review bombing from ardent users.

then add ‘hearing about his love for the HBO adaptation, seeing his beautiful Photo Mode shots, and learning about how the world and characters our studio created nearly a decade ago continue to reach new and old fans alike, amazes us every day’.

Fountain: Sony.

Naughty Dog stresses that it is aware that players are replaying The Last of Us on PS5 and that many are excited to play it on PC. It is for what interests him that this title has the best possible debut on this platform.

So he will use the extra time to polish this version as much as possible and according to his standard of quality. At the end it highlights how excited the studio members are to bring the game to computers.

Where can you get The Last of Us for PC?

The Last of Us It can be purchased for PC both on Steam and the Epic Games Store, where it has the name of The Last of Us Part II. In both online stores, its price will be $999 Mexican pesos or its equivalent in another national currency.

Those people who pre-order it will have access to some bonuses, which are bonus supplements and additional weapon parts. The first increase attributes such as maximum health.

Fountain: Sony.

They also influence the manufacturing speed, listening mode distance and healing speed, as well as the improvement of the swing of the weapons.

As for the parts for the weapons, they improve their functionality and to make covers when they are on the work table. At the moment, the specifications, both minimum and recommended, do not appear to be able to play this Naughty Dog title on PC.

In addition to The Last of Us We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.