Battles on social media are relentless, ending with a bully regularly getting bullied and choosing to shut down their own accounts. This happened with the top model who criticized the actress who plays Kathleen in The Last of Usthe famous series of HBO.

Episodes 4 and 5 of The Last of Us they introduced the character Kathleen who is a resistance leader, played by actress Melanie Lynskey. Nevertheless, Adrianne Curry, one of the winners on America’s Next Top Model, made out-of-place comments about the actress and her role on the show.

Kathleen is criticized for the “soft” tone of her voice and for her complexion. It seems that not everyone recognizes her as someone who could be a sufficiently assertive military leader in the series. This was the special case of the top model who expressed it in a derogatory way on her social networks.

He shared a post with the photograph of the actress of The Last of Us in a very elegant photo session, with the following caption:

“expresses luxury, not post-apocalyptic warlord”.

Source: Twitter

He further added that your character should stand out for being especially intelligent, since he planned and executed the overthrow of Phaedra. In view of this, Kathleen has no need for muscles.

Source: Twitter

Nevertheless, more people joined the comments in defense of the actress, which even caused Adrianne Curry to close her account.

We recommend: The Last of Us: When changes to an adaptation do good

Where can I watch chapter six of The Last of Us?

Chapter six will premiere on HBO Max on February 19, 2023.

The series is an adaptation with perspective changes and complements based on the famous Naughty Dog video game.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.