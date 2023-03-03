For some years now, people who are fond of video games have been in a constant fight between linear games and more open experiences, as there are people who just want to enjoy themselves without being too distracted and others who greatly enjoy doing secondary tasks. This has led to questions about whether the job of compact titles is easier.

Through a new Tweetsthe co-creator of the franchise The Last of Us, Bruce Straleymentions that it is much easier to make video games that have a linear theme in difference.

linear games are just easier to make. there. I said it. —Bruce Straley (@bruce_straley) March 2, 2023

Faced with this, there are people who have been for and against your comment, since this type of experience also has its certain degree of complexity, with mechanics that sufficiently engage the player so that they do not let go of control. As well as an interesting story, just like the ones he worked on during his time at Naughty Dog.

Editor’s note: You may be right, after all creating elements in an open world and making it feel alive can be more difficult, in linear games you don’t have to kill yourself as much, since they focus on the narrative. Although projects like The Last of Us itself did have their great difficulty in creating.