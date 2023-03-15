About a decade ago, Craig Mazin had carved out a solid career as a comedy writer. Although his credits were hardly going to convince critics —“Scary Movie: A Scary Movie 3”, “Scary Movie: A Scary Movie 4”, and the second and third installments of the “What Happened Yesterday?” trilogy— the calls from Hollywood executives kept coming. It was a stable and lucrative job.

Still, something was missing.

“A lot of what they offered me was stuff where they said, ‘Who can fix this thing?’” Mazin recalled.

He finally decided that “I am better than the job they are offering me,” he commented.

That was the crucial first step in what would become a remarkable ascent. Over the past four years, Mazin, 51, has created two hit HBO series and has transformed from a comedy writer to one of the most sought-after showrunners on quality scripted television shows.

Mazin’s most recent effort, “The Last of Us,” HBO’s adaptation of a video game revolving around an apocalypse, was an immediate hit. The network reported that the first season, which began in January, averages around 30 million viewers — on the same level as “House of Dragon,” the “Game of Thrones” spinoff, and dwarfing the second seasons of “Euphoria.” (19.5 million) and “The White Lotus” (15.5 million).

For Mazin, it all started with that epiphany about nine years ago. At that time, he already had the respect of his colleagues; many of his screenwriting friends had leaned on him over the years for advice about his work.

“There was a huge gap between how they saw me and how the business saw me,” he said.

So Mazin set out to create his own project. He came across a news article about the ongoing cleanup efforts at the Chernobyl nuclear reactor, the site of the 1986 disaster. He began to investigate and was astounded by what he discovered. He decided to create a dramatization of the consequences of the disaster.

Kary Antholis, who managed HBO’s miniseries department, had his doubts — both about Mazin’s unremarkable credits and the network’s willingness to invest in what was a uniquely Russian story. He then listened to Mazin’s argument.

“It was the best sales pitch I’ve heard in 25 years of listening to them,” Antholis said.

It was a hit with viewers and critics and a favorite on the awards circuit. “Chernobyl,” which aired on HBO in 2019, has won 10 Emmys and two Golden Globes, including Best Limited Series for both.

This essentially gave Mazin complete freedom to do whatever he wanted on HBO.

Mazin had been a dedicated gamer since the late 1970s. When “The Last of Us” became a best-selling video game in 2013, he bought a PlayStation for himself. He was captivated, particularly by the relationship between the two main characters: a tough middle-aged survivor named Joel, and a 14-year-old girl named Ellie who is immune to the infection that turned most of the people on the planet into zombies. .

“The Last of Us” would be an expensive gamble, costing HBO more than $150 million, not far behind “House of the Dragon.”

First, the reviews came: critics were ecstatic. And then the ratings came: it was a huge success. “The Last of Us” has been renewed for a second season.

The opportunity to do all of this began when Mazin decided he no longer wanted to be typecast by Hollywood executives.

“It was risky, but it was also exhilarating just to say, ‘I think I’m going to allow myself the freedom to do something else,’” he said.

By: JOHN KOBLIN