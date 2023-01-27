Naughty Dog is primarily known for its great single player adventures, but the team is now working on a multiplayer project based on the world of The Last of Us. We don’t know much about the game, except that it will be an independent video game, that it will have some kind of narrative component and that it is Naughty Dog’s most ambitious project. What kind of game will it be, though? A classic PvP? A battle royale? A online cooperative game? The latter option is among the most popular among players’ hypotheses right now, due to a statement by Neil Druckmann, co-creator of the series.

Druckman, in an interview with BuzzFeed for The Last of Us TV series, said that with the new multiplayer game it will be possible to “enter the world of The Last of Us with a friend of yours”. This statement, by itself, is not sufficient to draw specific conclusions, but players have realized that in the official artwork published so far, the characters at the center of the scene are always in pairs (you can see the images on the cover and below). . It is not impossible that the detail was deliberately inserted.

The latest image dedicated to the multiplayer of The Last of Us

There full statement by Druckmann is as follows: “We’ve been quite open that the next The Last of Us game will be a multiplayer experience, where you can enter the world of The Last of Us with a friend and experience the tension and brutality of that world – and a brand new story and cast of characters who live in another city that we haven’t seen yet in the world of The Last of Us. It will be another chapter in the universe of The Last of Us.”

The single player chapters, we recall, are based a lot on presence of two main characters advancing through the game world side by side. It would therefore not be strange that Naughty Dog has decided to carry this structure into multiplayer as well, with the difference that in this case both characters are controlled by the players.

For now, however, this is one classic speculation from the internet and there is no confirmation of any kind. We have to wait for Naughty Dog to reveal more details about the game. Let’s hope it happens soon.

Furthermore, for now, Druckmann is more than focused on TV series of The Last of Us, which is having success: the second installment is even more viewed than the first, with record growth.