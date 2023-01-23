Ellie’s mother is one of the mysteries that still linger regarding The Last of Us. Now one of her creators, Neil Druckmann, mentioned that we were about to learn more about her. This would have been with a DLC that unfortunately did not come to fruition.

It was in an interview with Variety where he revealed this information. Same thing that came up while talking about how the series of The Last of Us He will introduce us to Ellie’s mother. It should be noted that this will be played by actress Ashley Johnson, who gave life to Ellie in the games.

‘I wrote a short story after we had already released the game. It was supposed to be an animated short, but it didn’t come to fruition. There was a point where I almost made it DLC, but that didn’t work either’. Druckmann assured. However, the series presented a great opportunity to introduce us to this character about whom we know very little.

We recommend you: How Cordyceps works, the fearsome royal mushroom that inspired The Last of Us

According to Druckmann himself, it will be until the last episodes of the season where we will meet Ellie’s mother. Considering that The Last of Us Just released its second episode, there may still be a while to see it. At that time, perhaps we will know what this DLC that did not arrive would have been like.. Would you be interested in playing it?

What was said about Ellie’s mother in The Last of Us?

Within the game there are some mentions of Ellie’s mother. The little we know about her is that she was a member of the Fireflies and was a great friend of Marlene, the organization’s leader. It was precisely because of this same friendship that she entrusted him to take care of her daughter before she died.

Source: HBO

A comic known as American Dreams expanded this a bit. Since in it we see Marlene give Ellie a letter written by her mother, Anna, as well as her razor. Even so, fans know very little about her, but it seems that the series could be a good opportunity to give her a little more background. They would like to?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about series and other topics.